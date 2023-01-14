Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 15,285 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Upland Software worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

