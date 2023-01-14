Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a top pick rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.35.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Performance

SGY opened at C$9.21 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$888.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.