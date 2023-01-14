sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $47.90 million and $57.94 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00424129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.68 or 0.29957059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00891979 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,767,463 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

