swisspartners Advisors Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 7.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.