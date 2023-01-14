swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $2.15 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.