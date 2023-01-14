swisspartners Advisors Ltd Sells 22,785 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 4.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.