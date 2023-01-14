swisspartners Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

swisspartners Ltd. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 3.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

