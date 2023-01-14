swisspartners Ltd. Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for approximately 1.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $63.48 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

