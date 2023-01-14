swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

CSIQ opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.31. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

