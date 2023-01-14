swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $40,000 Investment in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $235.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

G Medical Innovations Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

