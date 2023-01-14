Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Tops $97.92 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $97.92 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,783.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00603261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00217155 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

