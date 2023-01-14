Syscoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $91.20 million and $2.69 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

