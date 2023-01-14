T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $176.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

