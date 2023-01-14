TAGStone Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $132.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

