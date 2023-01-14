TAGStone Capital Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

