TAGStone Capital Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $114.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

