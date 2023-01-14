Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 409 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.12). Approximately 174,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 317,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428 ($5.21).

Team17 Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £611.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.74.

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.