Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $128.80

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.80 and traded as high as $130.71. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.12, with a volume of 7,668,765 shares changing hands.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

