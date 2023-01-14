Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $23,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 226.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 79,973 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $12,053,100 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

RMD stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.