Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $421,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,124,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,124,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,168. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

