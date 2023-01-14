Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $18.63 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

