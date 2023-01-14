Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,310 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 145,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

