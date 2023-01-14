Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,896 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 2.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $56,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after buying an additional 59,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $201.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $405.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.98.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

