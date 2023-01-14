Tekla Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.
GSK Stock Up 0.7 %
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.05%.
GSK Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
