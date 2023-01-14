Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $38,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $288.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average of $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

