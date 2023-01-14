Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,006,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

