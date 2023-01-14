Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,450 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.