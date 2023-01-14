Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $384.98 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008463 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022906 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006525 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,661,392,737 coins and its circulating supply is 5,995,541,199,893 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
