Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $38,000 in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newpark Resources

In related news, Director Donald Win Young purchased 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,547.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,849. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newpark Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NR stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

