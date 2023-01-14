Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

