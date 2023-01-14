Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 101,005 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,005 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 363,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.