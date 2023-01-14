Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $27,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,108.49 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,051.17.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

