The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.68

Shares of The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.68 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.10). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.91 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

