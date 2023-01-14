The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

