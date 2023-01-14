The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.94

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $15.05. The China Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 13,631 shares traded.

The China Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

The China Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.6748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

The China Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

