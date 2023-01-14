The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.94

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $15.05. The China Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 13,631 shares traded.
The China Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.
The China Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.6748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%.
The China Fund Company Profile
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
