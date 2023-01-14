The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.56.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.
Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after buying an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
