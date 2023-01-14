The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after buying an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.