The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target to $9.10

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.10 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightView from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $717.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

About BrightView

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BrightView by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.