The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target to $9.10

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.10 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightView from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
BrightView Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BrightView stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $717.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $14.17.
BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
