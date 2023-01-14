The Graph Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60.48 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $682.31 million and $60.48 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,557,497,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,731,625,989 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

