The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $151.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

THG stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

