The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.82.

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

