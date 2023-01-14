The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $36.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

