The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,121 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of The Shyft Group worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.75. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $286.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

