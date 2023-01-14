The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,661,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

