Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.