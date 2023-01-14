Threshold Trading Up 27.9% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $207.98 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02056714 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $16,965,118.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

