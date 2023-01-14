TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Down 6%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.12 ($0.04). 11,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 2,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.32 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £981,302.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.54.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

