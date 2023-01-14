TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Down 6%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.12 ($0.04). 11,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 2,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.32 ($0.04).
TMT Investments Trading Down 6.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £981,302.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.54.
TMT Investments Company Profile
TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.
See Also
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for TMT Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.