Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.93.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

TPZ opened at C$21.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.41. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,700. Also, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $177,739.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.