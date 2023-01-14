Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 1.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average of $158.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

