Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Shares Down 2.8%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $24.02. 1,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.