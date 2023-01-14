Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Shares Down 2.8%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $24.02. 1,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
