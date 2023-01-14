TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. Equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

